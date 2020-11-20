CIS emergency response corps exercise scheduled for May 2021

MINSK. KAZINFORM The second conference to discuss preparations for an exercise of the CIS emergency response corps was held as a videoconference on 19 November, the press service of the Belarusian Emergencies Ministry told BelTA.

During the conference representatives of the Russian Emergencies Ministry presented the general concept of the exercise and information about stages of the exercise, which is scheduled for May 2021. The participation of rescue teams in the field phase and the demonstration phase of the exercise was high on the agenda of the meeting, BelTA reports.

Apart from that, the sides discussed the participation of experts in an international science and practice conference on the improvement of the civil defense system, in seminars on psychological support during emergencies and on the sharing of the best practices of organization of on-site press centers during exercises.

The Belarusian Emergencies Ministry noted that the scheduled full-scale exercise will be the first one since the CIS emergency response corps was established.