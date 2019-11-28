CIS Economic Council to consider CIS draft development strategy through 2030

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – The CIS Economic Council is set to meet in Moscow on 6 December, BelTA learned from the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

«The main issue for discussion is the CIS draft economic development strategy for the period of up to 2030. The document aims to determine goals and objectives of the CIS economic development for the next decade and the main areas of economic cooperation on the basis of the analysis of the global economic processes and the development potential of the CIS countries. The implementation of the strategy will help increase the competitiveness of the economies of the countries, improve the wellbeing of their citizens, and strengthen their positions in the world economic relations,» the press service said.

The council will take a look at the CIS draft energy production and consumption forecast for the period of up to 2030, review the implementation of the decision of the CIS Heads of Government Council on the concept to set a coordinated tariff policy for the CIS rail transport as of 18 October 1996 and on the tariff policy for the CIS railways in the freight year 2019. The council will review the draft new wording of the regulation on the CIS Quality Excellence Award, the amendments to the regulation on inter-library subscription in the CIS, and the list of pilot interstate innovation projects.

The CIS Economic Council includes deputy prime ministers of the CIS member states in charge of economic affairs. The chairman of the CIS Executive Committee - CIS Executive Secretary attends its meetings. The CIS Economic Council operates a permanent economic affairs commission, which consists of authorized representatives of the CIS member states. It is in charge of comprehensive development and consideration of draft social and economic documents prepared by the CIS Executive Committee and sectoral bodies. It also harmonizes the positions of states.

The CIS Economic Council convenes every three months and the commission - at least once a month, Kazinform refers to BelTA.