CIS diplomatic missions’ reps in Beijing celebrate Nauryz and Maslenitsa

BEIJING. KAZINFORM A solemn event celebrating Maslenitsa, China’s Spring Festival and forthcoming Nauryz took place in Beijing.

Heads of diplomatic corps accredited in Beijing and international organizations attended the event. Nauryz and Maslenitsa traditions were demonstrated there. The organizers paid great attention to the cultural program. The children’s ensemble of spoon players Russian Souvenir performed there. Those gathered enjoyed the Azerbaijani national dance, Kazakh Nurgissa Tlendiyev’s kyui Akku, A Song about Dushanbe, Belarus folk dance. Besides, the national cuisines were presented there.

The event was organized by the embassies of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan in China.



