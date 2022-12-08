CIS countries enhance cooperation in information security

MINSK. KAZINFORM The second interdepartmental consultations of the CIS member states on international information security took place in the Moscow office of the CIS Executive Committee, BelTA learned from the Economic Cooperation Department of the CIS Executive Committee.

The event was attended by representatives of the relevant agencies of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, as well as the CIS Executive Committee and the Executive Committee of the Regional Commonwealth in the Field of Communications.

The consultations covered a range of issues raised by the CIS states. They included cooperation in information security, implemented within the framework of international organizations, and also the development of a secure internet space, and interdepartmental cooperation.

The participants of the consultations discussed 16 issues, including threats to information security, interaction within the open-ended working group on security issues in the use of ICTs, and coordination of efforts at the UN platforms in the fight against information crime. They also discussed the elaboration of joint positions of the CIS states and their promotion at international platforms, in particular, within the International Telecommunication Union, the secure functioning and development of the internet based on equal management of this network, approaches of the CIS states to the protection of personal data during their trans-border transfer, mechanisms of cooperation of national authorities to supervise the compliance with the legislation on personal data protection, trans-border data exchange within the response to threats and incidents of information and cyber security, as well as the problems related to neutralizing internet resources used for distributing content for criminal purposes.

The agenda also included legal approaches to regulating international information security, ensuring information security at the early stages of digitalization of the economy, training and improving scientific cooperation in international information security.

The next interdepartmental consultations of the CIS states on international information security are scheduled for the second half of 2023.





Photo: eng.belta.by