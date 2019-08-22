CIS counterterrorism exercise to focus on protecting fuel, energy facilities

NUR-SULTAN – MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – The joint counterterrorism exercise of the Commonwealth of Independent States titled as Ararat Antiterror 2019 will take place in seven CIS states in September. It will focus on ensuring the security of fuel and energy industry installations, the press service of the CIS Anti-Terrorism Center told BelTA.

Security agencies of Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan will take part in the exercise. Two final stages of the exercise will take place in Armenia.

An educational meeting took place at premises of the Fuel and Energy Industry Security Department of the Russian State University of Oil and Gas named after I.M. Gubkin (Gubkin University) on 22 August as part of preparations for the exercise. The meeting was arranged by the CIS Anti-Terrorism Center. Representatives of security agencies of the CIS member states, specialists of the CIS Anti-Terrorism Center, experts specializing in the security of critical installations of Russian companies took part in the meeting.

Opinions were exchanged and the experience of counterterrorism protection of energy industry installations was shared. The CIS Anti-Terrorism Center presented an evaluation of terrorism threats in the modern world. Experts of the university explained what solutions top oil and gas companies have in store in order to protect themselves against external attacks. They demonstrated a computer model of vulnerabilities of critical installations and ways to repulse a terrorist attack against a training facility of the fuel and energy industry.

Head of the CIS Anti-Terrorism Center Andrei Novikov stressed that the disruption of operation or complete shutdown of critical fuel and energy installations is one of the main potential threats to the national security of countries. The global nature of the energy industry and its considerable influence on other branches of the global economy require paying serious attention to eliminating weak spots in the organization of security of the critical infrastructure.



