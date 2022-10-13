Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    CIS Council of Foreign Ministers holds meeting in Astana

    13 October 2022, 07:25

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi chaired a regular meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Astana, Kazinform reports.

    Those attending the meeting were the ministers of foreign affairs of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, the press service of the Kazakh MFA says.

    The participants discussed the issues of deepening cooperation among the foreign offices of the CIS states as well as the topical aspects of the regional and international agenda. A number of decisions was taken after the meeting, aimed at deepening the interaction on the CIS platform.

    The CIS ministers approved the draft documents to be submitted to the consideration of the heads of state at the CIS Summit slated for October 14 in Astana.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Astana Foreign policy CIS Kazakhstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposes to establish OTS Center of Digitalization
    Organization of Turkic States to adopt its Strategy today – Tokayev
    President Tokayev hails enhanced role of OTS
    19,691,858 people live in Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023
    2 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
    4 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
    5 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050