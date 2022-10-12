Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
CIS army chiefs of staff committee to convene in Baku on 12 October
12 October 2022, 09:30

CIS army chiefs of staff committee to convene in Baku on 12 October

MINSK. KAZINFORM A regular session of the Committee of Chiefs of Staffs of the Armed Forces of the member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States will take place in Baku, Azerbaijan on 12 October, the Belarusian Defense Ministry told BelTA.

A Belarusian army delegation led by Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, First Deputy Defense Minister Viktor Gulevich will take part in the session, BelTA reports.

Photo: belta.by



