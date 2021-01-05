Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Parties and Organizations

CIS announces series of events to celebrate 30th anniversary

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
5 January 2021, 13:24
CIS announces series of events to celebrate 30th anniversary

MINSK. KAZINFORM CIS Weeks will be arranged in the participating countries in 2021 to mark the 30th anniversary of the integration association. This is stipulated by the concept on Belarus' presidency in the Commonwealth of Independent States in 2021, the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs told BelTA.

CIS Weeks will feature seminars, roundtables, cultural and sporting events, TV programs on the CIS, screenings of movies made in the CIS member states and also a video conference on the aftermath of the Chernobyl disaster, BelTA reports.

A virtual photo exhibition «CIS is 30» will be hosted by the internet resources of the state news agencies of the state – members of the CIS Information Council.

A virtual interstate exhibition dedicated to new integration opportunities and partnership is also in the works.


CIS  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty