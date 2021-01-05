CIS announces series of events to celebrate 30th anniversary

MINSK. KAZINFORM CIS Weeks will be arranged in the participating countries in 2021 to mark the 30th anniversary of the integration association. This is stipulated by the concept on Belarus' presidency in the Commonwealth of Independent States in 2021, the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs told BelTA.

CIS Weeks will feature seminars, roundtables, cultural and sporting events, TV programs on the CIS, screenings of movies made in the CIS member states and also a video conference on the aftermath of the Chernobyl disaster, BelTA reports.

A virtual photo exhibition «CIS is 30» will be hosted by the internet resources of the state news agencies of the state – members of the CIS Information Council.

A virtual interstate exhibition dedicated to new integration opportunities and partnership is also in the works.