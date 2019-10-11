Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
CIS adopts address on 75th anniversary of Victory in Great Patriotic War

11 October 2019, 17:37
ASHGABAT, 11 October (BelTA) – An address of the CIS heads of state to the peoples of the CIS countries and the international community in connection with the 75th anniversary of the Victory of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War was approved at the CIS summit in Ashgabat, BelTA has learned.

The address condemns any attempts to distort history and falsify the outcome of the war. It also calls on the global community to honor commitments to preserve war memorials and prevent the rebirth of Nazi ideology, racism propaganda, xenophobia, and any other forms of intolerance. The CIS countries also advocate for resuming a comprehensive international dialogue on the enhancement of the system of global security and confidence-building measures in order to prevent and eliminate threats to peace.

