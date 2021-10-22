Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Cinematographer killed, director injured after accidental shooting involving Alec Baldwin

    22 October 2021, 11:57

    NEW MEXICO. KAZINFORM - On the set of the movie «Rust» in New Mexico, its director of photography was killed and movie director injured after actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm on Thursday, according to a law enforcement statement provided to CNN.

    Director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42, was transported to the hospital via helicopter and pronounced dead by medical personnel at University of New Mexico Hospital, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office.

    Director Joel Souza, 48, was transported to Christus St. Vincent's Regional Medical Center by ambulance for care. Details on his condition were not released.

    «According to investigators it appears that the scene being filmed involved the use of a prop firearm when it was discharged,» the statement said. «Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged.»

    The incident happened at approximately 1:50 p.m. local time, investigators said.

    «Rust» is a Western film set in the 1880s that stars Baldwin, Travis Fimmel and Jensen Ackles.

    Email requests for comment sent to the film's production company and a representative for Baldwin were not immediately returned.

    The Sheriff's Office said the investigation «remains open and active» and no charges have been filed.

    Source: CNN

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Entertainment World News
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued