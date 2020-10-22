Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Cinemas to reopen in Mangistau region with 30% seating

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
22 October 2020, 13:10
AKTAU. KAZINFORM – Cinemas and gyms are to resume their operation in Mangistau region, the Kazinform reports cities the regional public communications center.

The region is set to slowly remove the quarantine measures starting from October 23 following the decision of the chief medical officer.

Trade houses, shopping centers, indoor markets are to operate up until 05:00pm on Sundays after October 23. Cinemas and gyms are allowed to run at 30% capacity starting from October 26, with cinemas to operate until 10:00pm on week days, and until 05:00pm on Sundays. However, they will not run on Sundays. Visitors are warned to wear masks and observe social distancing.

However, the operation of pre-school, except reduced groups in kindergartens, billiards, computer clubs, entertainment venues, banquet halls, and night clubs is still suspended in Mangistau region.


