Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    Cinemas likely to resume operation in Kazakh capital June 15

    12 June 2020, 16:13

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Chief Medical Officer of Nur-Sultan city Zhanna Praliyeva commented on what conditions cinemas could resume their operation in the Kazakh capital starting June 15, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The resumption comes down to the epidemiological situation, Zhanna Praliyeva said Friday during an online briefing at the Central Communications Service. She also reminded that a necessary order had not been in place yet, which if issued should include seating arrangements and appropriate actions.

    Notably, pursuant to a decision of May 29 the Interdepartmental Commission controlling the spread of coronavirus in the country, cinemas could resume their work from June 15 as long as the sanitary requirements are observed.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Nur-Sultan COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Over 420 tick bite cases recorded in Zhambyl region
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    3 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    4 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    5 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy