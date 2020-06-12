Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Cinemas likely to resume operation in Kazakh capital June 15

12 June 2020, 16:13
Cinemas likely to resume operation in Kazakh capital June 15

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Chief Medical Officer of Nur-Sultan city Zhanna Praliyeva commented on what conditions cinemas could resume their operation in the Kazakh capital starting June 15, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The resumption comes down to the epidemiological situation, Zhanna Praliyeva said Friday during an online briefing at the Central Communications Service. She also reminded that a necessary order had not been in place yet, which if issued should include seating arrangements and appropriate actions.

Notably, pursuant to a decision of May 29 the Interdepartmental Commission controlling the spread of coronavirus in the country, cinemas could resume their work from June 15 as long as the sanitary requirements are observed.


