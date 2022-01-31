‘Cinderella’ to be staged at Astana Ballet Theatre

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On February 5 and 6, the colourful performance of the «Cinderella» ballet choreographed by Nadezhda Kalinina will be presented on the stage of the Astana Ballet Theatre. The magnificent music by Sergei Prokofiev will be performed by the symphony orchestra of the Theatre under the direction of the conductor Arman Urazgaliyev, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Theatre.

The well-known story about a poor girl who is not allowed to attend the royal ball by her grumpy stepmother is reinvented delightfully and fascinatingly, dragging into an amazing atmosphere of mystery and magic. Choreographer Nadezhda Kalinina gave the characters vivid pieces, characteristic dances, as well as graceful variations and divertissements. The unique choreography literally weaves together classical ballet and modern dance style, allowing you to understand the plot without unnecessary words.

The characters are subtly and accurately expressed, any movement of a dancer becomes a «phrase» in a dialogue with the spectator. By the way, there are plenty of funny moments in the ballet. They are created by a trio of the stepmother and her daughters, their cavaliers and even a Prince. It is the sparkling humor and sometimes irony that make the performance interesting to the spectators of different ages, allow them to enjoy a wonderful story.

According to Nurlan Kanetov, the artistic director of the Theatre, this is one of the brightest and most complex performances, requiring from the dancers not only confident executing and dedication, but also high acting skills, despite the seeming simplicity and lightness.

It is worth noting the colourful scenery and costumes by the artist Sergei Novikov, which create a special mood of the performance, taking the spectator away from reality into a fairy tale, into the world of celebration and magic. The book theme can be traced throughout everything: impressive scenery, props and incredible costumes. However, Cinderella’s famous crystal shoes have been replaced with pointe shoes decorated with sparkling rhinestones.

The story told by Charles Perrault is the best fit for ballet, because it also has extraordinary transformations, a court ball, a poetic love story and an all-conquering happy ending.