13 October 2022, 10:35

CICA turned into institute of modern diplomacy - Tokayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has addressed the member countries of the Conference on Confidence-Building Measures in Asia on behalf of Kazakhstan, the CICA presiding country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Kazakh President thanked the attendees for the participation in the VI Jubilee Summit of the CICA, which turns 30 this year.

«Within this period, the forum has turned into the platform of multilateral cooperation and the institute of modern diplomacy. In 1999, the Organization consisted of 15 countries only, while today their number has reached 27. This proves credibility of the CICA among the Asian countries and the global community in whole,» the Head of State stressed.

The Kazakh Leader welcomed also joining of Kuwait to the CICA.