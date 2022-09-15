Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
CICA Special Working Group meeting held
15 September 2022, 17:40

CICA Special Working Group meeting held

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A meeting of the Special Working Group (SWG) of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) was held under the chairmanship of Mr. Talgat Kaliyev, the Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The meeting was convened in an offline format on the eve of the 6th CICA Summit, which will be held on October 12-13, 2022 in the capital of Kazakhstan.

Participants discussed the drafts of the outcome document of the Summit, Regulations on the CICA Fund, CICA Leaders’ Statement on Cooperation in the Field of Security of and in the Use of Information and Communication Technologies, the CICA Action Plan for the Implementation of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy, etc.

During the meeting SWG considered the candidacy of the Kyrgyz Republic as a co-coordinator of the priority area «Trade and Investment», as well as the CICA concepts in the Development of Secure and Effective Systems of Transportation Corridors, on Cooperation among the CICA Member States in the area of Tourism, Sustainable development, Security of and in the use of information and communication technologies.

The next SWG meeting will be held on September 28-29 in Kazakhstan.

Photo: gov.kz

