Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

CICA’s authority grows with each passing year – Nursultan Nazarbayev

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
12 October 2021, 12:31
CICA’s authority grows with each passing year – Nursultan Nazarbayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The authority, role, and geography of CICA (Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia) grow with each passing year, First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev stated in his welcome message to the participants of the sixth meeting of the CICA Foreign Ministers, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Elbasy’s welcome message was read out by Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin.

Nazarbayev pointed out that CICA has become a unique international structure which works towards political rapprochement between countries, creation of a common and inclusive space of security and stability in Asia.

«To tackle the most pressing issues facing the Continent a multifaceted approach and cooperation are needed. The Conference brings together 27 States covering 90% of Asia, making up half of the Earth’s population, generating over 50% of the global GDP and responsible for two-thirds of the global economic growth,» reads the message of Elbasy.

The First President of Kazakhstan mentioned that CICA has so far been convened five times, has its Secretariat, working bodies, business and youth councils, established relations with multilateral structures on the global and regional levels.

Nazarbayev noted CICA’s status as an observer to the UNGA, stressing its growing authority, role and geography, which involves in many new international organizations.

«Over the years of the operation of CICA many have changed. Speaking of Asia, it can be noted that it is an important political center of the planet which against the concepts of global dominance, Cold War actively promotes principles of partnership, equality, and mutual solidarity,» said Nazarbayev.

Notably, the sixth meeting of the CICA Ministers of Foreign Affairs is taking place in the Kazakh capital.


Events   CICA   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%