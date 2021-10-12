CICA’s authority grows with each passing year – Nursultan Nazarbayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The authority, role, and geography of CICA (Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia) grow with each passing year, First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev stated in his welcome message to the participants of the sixth meeting of the CICA Foreign Ministers, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Elbasy’s welcome message was read out by Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin.

Nazarbayev pointed out that CICA has become a unique international structure which works towards political rapprochement between countries, creation of a common and inclusive space of security and stability in Asia.

«To tackle the most pressing issues facing the Continent a multifaceted approach and cooperation are needed. The Conference brings together 27 States covering 90% of Asia, making up half of the Earth’s population, generating over 50% of the global GDP and responsible for two-thirds of the global economic growth,» reads the message of Elbasy.

The First President of Kazakhstan mentioned that CICA has so far been convened five times, has its Secretariat, working bodies, business and youth councils, established relations with multilateral structures on the global and regional levels.

Nazarbayev noted CICA’s status as an observer to the UNGA, stressing its growing authority, role and geography, which involves in many new international organizations.

«Over the years of the operation of CICA many have changed. Speaking of Asia, it can be noted that it is an important political center of the planet which against the concepts of global dominance, Cold War actively promotes principles of partnership, equality, and mutual solidarity,» said Nazarbayev.

Notably, the sixth meeting of the CICA Ministers of Foreign Affairs is taking place in the Kazakh capital.