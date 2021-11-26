Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
CICA member states debate green technologies promotion

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
26 November 2021, 10:11
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Development of green technologies and renewable energy in the context of low-carbon development conference focused on the climate change, transfer to green economy.

The event was organized by the International Centre for Green technologies and Investment Projects jointly with the Association of Ecological Organizations of Kazakhstan.

It brought together more than 95 experts from CICA member states from Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, India, Iraq, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Thailand, Turkey, Kazinform reports.

During the conference those gathered exchanged views on development of collective approaches to settling problems, in particular, introduction of green technologies and renewable energy in CICA member states, CICA potential for fulfilling the decisions taken at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), combating climate change and its impacts.

Those present noted the importance of the conference stressing the need to consolidate efforts to combat climate change forming green finances and channeling the flows into adoption of green technologies.

