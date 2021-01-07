Go to the main site
    Christmas traditions unite generations, Aida Balayeva

    7 January 2021, 12:53

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva wholeheartedly congratulated all Orthodox Christians on Christmas, Kazinform reports.

    Extending congratulations the Minister noted that warm traditions of Christmas unite people of different generations around universal human values such as family hearth, charity and beneficence.

    «Let this bright holiday bring each wellbeing, happiness, harmony and prosperity. Sincerely wish all good health, success and understanding,» the Minister’s Facebook account reads.


    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

