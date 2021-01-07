Go to the main site
    Christmas symbolizes peace and charity, Nursultan Nazarbayev

    7 January 2021, 10:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on Orthodox Christmas, the official website of the First President of Kazakhstan reads.

    Elbasy congratulated all Orthodox Christians and Kazakhstanis on this bright holiday.

    «For many centuries it has been symbolizing peace, kindness, love and charity. Christmas and other religious holidays, celebrated in Kazakhstan, bring us hopefulness, spirituality and tolerance,» the congratulatory letter reads.

    Elbasy stressed that eternal spiritual values unite representatives of all religions and ethnic groups of Kazakhstan wishing all happiness, wellbeing and sound health.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Religion Nursultan Nazarbayev
