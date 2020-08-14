Christ the Redeemer to undergo disinfection before reopening

RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM - Christ the Redeemer is set to reopen to the public on Saturday (Aug. 15), after five months closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One of Rio’s top tourist attractions, the monument is to be disinfected on Thursday (13) before visitors are allowed to return, Agencia Brasil reports.

Also to be disinfected are the Corcovado train, one of the paths leading to the statue, and the Paineiras Visitors’ Center.

Father Osmar, rector at the Christ the Redeemer Sanctuary, pointed out that the monument is one of the most sought-after and visited spots in town, and a symbol of Brazil. «Christ the Redeemer, who always welcomes everyone in a special manner, deserves our best, the best of our institutions for the well-being of all of our visitors,» he said.

The initiative is a joint effort by agents from the Brazilian Navy, the Army, and the Air Force, who have joined forces to fight, control, and prevent COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, in March. Over 400 disinfection sessions have been conducted at public places like terminal stations, airports, train and subway stations, ferryboats, hospitals, health care units, and shelter homes.