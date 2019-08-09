Cholpon-Ata to host Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session

CHOLPON-ATA. KAZINFORM A meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will take place in the city of Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan on 9 August.

The Belarusian delegation will be headed by Prime Minister Sergei Rumas, BelTA has learned. The Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will sit at the cultural center Rukh Ordo.

The heads of government will discuss issues of current importance. The participants of the meeting are expected to study the experience of setting up supranational companies in global integration associations and approaches to the development of Eurasian companies, standards for distributing import customs duties between the budgets of the EAEU member states and other issues.

The topics for discussion will also include the cross-border information cooperation concept, joint agriculture forecasts, supply/demand balances of the EAEU member states in farm produce, food, flax fiber, rawhide, cotton fiber, and wool for 2019-2020, and the Eurasian Network of Industrial Cooperation, Subcontracting and Technology Transfer project.

The participants of the meeting will also decide on the date and venue for the next meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council. The EAEU heads of government will take part in the first-day-of-issue dedication ceremony for stamps to celebrate the 5th anniversary of the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union and the 25th anniversary of the Eurasian integration idea, BelTA reports.