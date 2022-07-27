Cholpon-Ata hosts 24th meeting of Conference of Special Services of Turkic States

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Cholpon-Ata town of Kyrgyzstan’s Issyk-Kul Oblast hosted the 24th meeting of the Conference of Special Services of Turkic Speaking States, chaired by the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of Kyrgyzstan, KABAR reports.

The meeting was attended by heads and representatives of special services of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkey, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, and delegations of special services of Russia and Hungary attended the conference as observers, the SCNS press service reported.

The meeting participants discussed topical issues of interaction of special services in the field of security and stability in the Turkic states in the context of the emerging situation in the areas of terrorist activity in the Middle East and Afghanistan.

As part of the meeting, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov met with heads of special services of Turkic states. In his address to the participants of the meeting, he noted the importance of close cooperation and consolidation of efforts of special services in joint work to counter external challenges and threats affecting the interests of Turkic states.

In addition, the participants of the meeting held an open dialogue and exchange of views on the reports heard, following which it was decided to take measures to implement the agreements reached.

The Conference of Special Services of Turkic Speaking States was established in 1998. Its main task is to ensure effective cooperation in combating international organized crime and other agreed-upon areas of special services' activities.





Фото: gknb.kg