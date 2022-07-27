Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Cholpon-Ata hosts 24th meeting of Conference of Special Services of Turkic States

    27 July 2022 16:32

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Cholpon-Ata town of Kyrgyzstan’s Issyk-Kul Oblast hosted the 24th meeting of the Conference of Special Services of Turkic Speaking States, chaired by the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of Kyrgyzstan, KABAR reports.

    The meeting was attended by heads and representatives of special services of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkey, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, and delegations of special services of Russia and Hungary attended the conference as observers, the SCNS press service reported.

    The meeting participants discussed topical issues of interaction of special services in the field of security and stability in the Turkic states in the context of the emerging situation in the areas of terrorist activity in the Middle East and Afghanistan.

    As part of the meeting, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov met with heads of special services of Turkic states. In his address to the participants of the meeting, he noted the importance of close cooperation and consolidation of efforts of special services in joint work to counter external challenges and threats affecting the interests of Turkic states.

    In addition, the participants of the meeting held an open dialogue and exchange of views on the reports heard, following which it was decided to take measures to implement the agreements reached.

    The Conference of Special Services of Turkic Speaking States was established in 1998. Its main task is to ensure effective cooperation in combating international organized crime and other agreed-upon areas of special services' activities.


    Фото: gknb.kg
    #Events #Turkic speaking states # Kyrgyzstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    6 regions put on weather advisory in Kazakhstan
    Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
    Man and his nephew drown in Ural River
    Kazakhstan to increase bitumen production
    Popular
    1 COVID-19 kills 74 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    2 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    3 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    4 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
    5 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases