Chinese, US Presidents congratulate Kazakh leader on Nauryz holiday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received congratulatory letters from the Chinese and US Presidents on the occasion of Nauryz holiday, Kazinform cites Akorda.

In his congratulatory letter, China’s Chairman Xi Jinping wished the friendly nation of Kazakhstan well-being and prosperity and Tokayev strong health and career heights on behalf of the Chinese government and people.

«I attach great attention to the promotion of Chinese and Kazakh relations. I will be glad to greet you in China on a state visit and at the first Summit ‘China-Central Asia’ this May. I look forward to in-depth exchange of views with you on the promotion of Chinese-Kazakh cooperation, as well as ties between China and Central Asia,» reads the letter.

US President Joe Biden congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the people of Kazakhstan on Nauryz holiday and the beginning of the month of Ramadan.

«Strategic partnership between our countries and friendship between our people promote peace and prosperity in the entire region. Kazakhstan’s people from Astana to Almaty and throughout the country are celebrating the time of renewal and rebirth. The United States confirms its support for your work on promoting political and economic reforms to build a bright future of Kazakhstan and ensure equal rights for all. Happy Nauryz! Ulyz on bolsyn!» wrote Biden.



