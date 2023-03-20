Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.83 eur/kzt 489.78

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 65.46
Weather:
Astana+13+15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Chinese, US Presidents congratulate Kazakh leader on Nauryz holiday

    20 March 2023, 20:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received congratulatory letters from the Chinese and US Presidents on the occasion of Nauryz holiday, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    In his congratulatory letter, China’s Chairman Xi Jinping wished the friendly nation of Kazakhstan well-being and prosperity and Tokayev strong health and career heights on behalf of the Chinese government and people.

    «I attach great attention to the promotion of Chinese and Kazakh relations. I will be glad to greet you in China on a state visit and at the first Summit ‘China-Central Asia’ this May. I look forward to in-depth exchange of views with you on the promotion of Chinese-Kazakh cooperation, as well as ties between China and Central Asia,» reads the letter.

    US President Joe Biden congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the people of Kazakhstan on Nauryz holiday and the beginning of the month of Ramadan.

    «Strategic partnership between our countries and friendship between our people promote peace and prosperity in the entire region. Kazakhstan’s people from Astana to Almaty and throughout the country are celebrating the time of renewal and rebirth. The United States confirms its support for your work on promoting political and economic reforms to build a bright future of Kazakhstan and ensure equal rights for all. Happy Nauryz! Ulyz on bolsyn!» wrote Biden.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan and China President of Kazakhstan Central Asia Kazakhstan and USA Holidays Nauryz
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Hungary praises political reforms and parliamentary election in Kazakhstan
    Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
    Kazakh-Kyrgyz inter-ministerial consultations held in Almaty
    S. Korea to fully open DMZ hiking trails starting next month
    Popular
    1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
    2 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
    3 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
    4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina remains in WTA Singles Rankings top 10