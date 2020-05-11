Chinese, UK universities to jointly carry out One-Health research

HAIKOU/SHANGHAI. KAZINFORM Shanghai Jiao Tong University and the University of Edinburgh on Friday signed a cooperation framework agreement online on the establishment of a «One-Health» research center.

Representatives from the two universities pledged to jointly develop the One-Health disciplinary system, with focuses on developing a disciplinary system concerning major healthcare governance of humans, animals and the environment, Xinhua reports.

The concept of One Health considers the health of humans, animals and the environment as a whole, stressing multi-disciplinary and global cooperation, according to Chen Guoqiang, vice president of Shanghai Jiao Tong University and dean of its School of Medicine.

The center is committed to serving as an inter-disciplinary and cross-regional research platform, setting up practice and training bases in Shanghai and south China's Hainan Province, cultivating talent and strengthening international exchanges and cooperation, Chen said.

The two universities and the research center also signed an MOU with the management bureau of the Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone in Hainan's Bo'ao, leveraging the pilot zone's favorable policies and resources to promote a trial run of the One-Health system in Hainan. Enditem