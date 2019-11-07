Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Chinese show with Dimash Kudaibergen’s participation gathered 120mn views in 12 hours

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
7 November 2019, 09:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Mask Singer show with the participation of world-famous vocalist Dimash Kudaibergenov gathered 120mn views just in 12 hours in China’s Weibo social media, Kazinform reports.

«120mn views in 12 hours in Chinese Instagram. Thank you, Dears!» Dimash posted in his Instagram account.

Mask Singer is a Chinese reality singing show hosted by Li Hao. Celebrities perform songs for a panel of judges while wearing masks to hide their identities. The show was premiered September 18 2016 on Jiangsu Television.

Dimash performed several songs in the mask of an eagle thus winning admiration of the public.

