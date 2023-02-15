Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 431.08 eur/kzt 457.29

    rub/kzt 5.72 cny/kzt 62.45
Weather:
Astana-1-3℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Chinese scientists develop new treatment strategy for nasopharyngeal carcinoma

    15 February 2023, 11:16

    GUANGZHOU. KAZINFORM A team of researchers from Sun Yat-sen University in south China's Guangdong Province has recently come up with an innovative treatment strategy for nasopharyngeal carcinoma that can help reduce the negative effects of radiotherapy.

    The scientists from the university's Cancer Center conducted a phase III clinical trial, the results of which show that the medial retropharyngeal nodal region sparing radiotherapy, compared with the standard radiotherapy in patients with nasopharyngeal carcinoma, provides non-inferior local relapse-free survival, Xinhua reports.

    The innovative radiotherapy technique, which involves excluding the medial retropharyngeal lymph node (MRLN) region from the elective irradiation volume, could potentially reduce the occurrence of toxic side effects by 10 percent when compared to standard radiotherapy, ultimately leading to an improved quality of life for nasopharyngeal carcinoma patients. Such side effects include acute mocusitis, acute dysphagia, weight loss and advanced dysphagia.

    Nasopharyngeal carcinoma is considered endemic, with 47 percent of global cases occurring in China, particularly in provincial-level regions of Guangdong, Guangxi and Fujian, according to the researchers. Radiotherapy is considered the primary treatment modality for nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

    The retropharyngeal lymph node is the first station of cervical metastasis of nasopharyngeal carcinoma, with a metastasis rate of up to 70 percent to 80 percent at the initial diagnosis. However, the research team led by professor Ma Jun found that the MRLN metastasis is rare, with an occurrence of less than 1 percent.

    The research findings were published online in The British Medical Journal on Feb. 6.


    Photo: haberler.com

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    World News Science and research
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
    Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January
    UNESCO-listed Monumental Mount Nemrut statues survive Türkiye quakes
    2 killed, 16 injured after train derails near Egypt's capital
    Popular
    1 UNESCO-listed Monumental Mount Nemrut statues survive Türkiye quakes
    2 Kazakh Culture Minister awards workers of culture congratulatory letters
    3 World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
    4 2 killed, 16 injured after train derails near Egypt's capital
    5 Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January