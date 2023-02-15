Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Chinese scientists develop new treatment strategy for nasopharyngeal carcinoma

15 February 2023, 11:16
Chinese scientists develop new treatment strategy for nasopharyngeal carcinoma

GUANGZHOU. KAZINFORM A team of researchers from Sun Yat-sen University in south China's Guangdong Province has recently come up with an innovative treatment strategy for nasopharyngeal carcinoma that can help reduce the negative effects of radiotherapy.

The scientists from the university's Cancer Center conducted a phase III clinical trial, the results of which show that the medial retropharyngeal nodal region sparing radiotherapy, compared with the standard radiotherapy in patients with nasopharyngeal carcinoma, provides non-inferior local relapse-free survival, Xinhua reports.

The innovative radiotherapy technique, which involves excluding the medial retropharyngeal lymph node (MRLN) region from the elective irradiation volume, could potentially reduce the occurrence of toxic side effects by 10 percent when compared to standard radiotherapy, ultimately leading to an improved quality of life for nasopharyngeal carcinoma patients. Such side effects include acute mocusitis, acute dysphagia, weight loss and advanced dysphagia.

Nasopharyngeal carcinoma is considered endemic, with 47 percent of global cases occurring in China, particularly in provincial-level regions of Guangdong, Guangxi and Fujian, according to the researchers. Radiotherapy is considered the primary treatment modality for nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

The retropharyngeal lymph node is the first station of cervical metastasis of nasopharyngeal carcinoma, with a metastasis rate of up to 70 percent to 80 percent at the initial diagnosis. However, the research team led by professor Ma Jun found that the MRLN metastasis is rare, with an occurrence of less than 1 percent.

The research findings were published online in The British Medical Journal on Feb. 6.


Photo: haberler.com

Related news
World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January
UNESCO-listed Monumental Mount Nemrut statues survive Türkiye quakes
Теги:
Read also
Japan remains 2nd worst in int'l ranking for women in workforce
Greek gov't announces railway safety measures after deadly train accident
3 dead, 5 seriously injured in truck crash in S Korea
World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January
2 killed, 16 injured after train derails near Egypt's capital
UNESCO-listed Monumental Mount Nemrut statues survive Türkiye quakes
NASA to launch new science mission to space station in March
News Partner
Popular
1 UNESCO-listed Monumental Mount Nemrut statues survive Türkiye quakes
2 Kazakh Culture Minister awards workers of culture congratulatory letters
3 World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
4 2 killed, 16 injured after train derails near Egypt's capital
5 Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January

News