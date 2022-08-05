Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Chinese scientists develop a hydrogel that helps burn up tumors
5 August 2022 18:46

Chinese scientists develop a hydrogel that helps burn up tumors

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Chinese scientists designed a hydrogel that may have a double effect in the fight against cancer. It helps burn up tumors more accurately and boost one's anti-tumor immunity, Xinhua reports.

The study published on Thursday in the journal Science Advances described the metal-based biomaterial that is shown to enhance the heating efficiency and restrict the heating zone under microwave exposure, a local tumor ablation strategy used clinically.

Scientists from the Institute of Functional Nano & Soft Materials at Soochow University enveloped calcium and manganese ions into a tiny alginate-based hydrogel that can produce more heat in a restricted, targeted spot and avoid causing thermal damage to nearby healthy tissues.

Also, the existence of excess extracellular calcium ions is shown to sensitize cancer cells to mild thermal damage, thus promoting complete ablation of the primary tumor, according to the study.

Then, those cancer cells burnt to death will further work together with calcium and manganese ions to prime effective innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune responses.

The molecular pathways activated in this mechanism can suppress the growth of both metastatic and relapsed tumors, said the paper's co-corresponding authors Feng Liangzhu and Liu Zhuang with Soochow University.

The researchers are now exploring the possibilities of clinical translation, said Feng.


Photo: xinhuanet.com



Related news
Kazakhstan adheres to «One China» principle – Foreign Ministry
China assumes UN Security Council presidency for August
China renews orange alert for high temperatures
Read also
Herd immunity to Covid in Moscow down to 3.4% in past week
Iran’s daily new COVID deaths at 47
Japan PM Kishida mulls Cabinet reshuffle as early as Wed.: sources
UAE announces 2 COVID-19 deaths in last 24 hours
COVID-19 transmission number and incidence down in Italy
S. Korea’s 1st lunar orbiter makes successful communication with ground station
Heavy rain continues in areas along Sea of Japan
Four in critical condition after lightning strike near White House
Popular
1 Rains forecast in most areas of Kazakhstan Aug 5
2 797 projects included in national pool of investment projects
3 Kazakhstan expands cooperation with GCC countries
4 Kazakhstan, Moldova vow to strengthen bilateral cooperation
5 PM holds video conference with Domestic Entrepreneurs Council members

News

Archive