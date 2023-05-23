Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 448.31 eur/kzt 484.22

    rub/kzt 5.62 cny/kzt 64.03
Weather:
Astana+22+24℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Chinese scientists begin research on Mount Everest's ecological security barrier system

    23 May 2023, 21:13

    ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM - A group of Chinese scientists have begun work on improving the ecological security barrier system on Mount Everest in the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, Kazinform cites Anadolu Agency.

    The study focuses on water, ecology, and human activities with the goal of better understanding the mechanisms of environmental change on the peak located in southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region.

    Chinese State Council Information said their team reached Mount Everest, also known as Mount Qomolangma in China, on Tuesday as part of the second comprehensive scientific expedition to the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau.

    China launched a comprehensive scientific expedition in 2017, with the latest Everest expedition as its second part.

    It aims to study climate and environmental changes in the Mount Everest region, including the impact of westerly winds and monsoons, the physiological reactions of the human body in the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, as well as ecological dynamics.

    As the highest and largest plateau on earth, the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau is referred to as «the roof of the world» and the «water tower of Asia.»

    It is the origin of some of the world's largest rivers and is located at an elevation of 3,000–5,000 meters (10,000–16,000 feet).

    It also provides a unique setting for conducting studies on the Earth's evolution, the advancement of life, and the interplay between humanity and the planet.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    World News China
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Mongolia to help Kyrgyzstan solve smog problem
    S. Korea to send 21-member team to Japan for Fukushima inspection
    Inter-parliamentary diplomacy btw Kazakhstan and Belgium discussed
    Popular
    1 Singaporean company to build phosphate fertilizer plant in Zhambyl region
    2 Kazakhstan wins last match at 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship
    3 Large forest fire breaks out on Kazakh-Russian border in Abai region
    4 Earthquake hits 272km south of Almaty
    5 Kazakhstan Railways, Huawei Kazakhstan deepen cooperation