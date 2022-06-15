Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Chinese researchers explore new artificial glacier melt reduction method

Kudrenok Tatyana
15 June 2022, 17:41
LANZHOU. KAZINFORM - Chinese researchers have achieved progress in the study of artificial glacier melt reduction by evaluating the effects of different cover materials, according to the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), Xinhua reports.

In the study conducted between June and August 2021, researchers with the Northwest Institute of Eco-Environment and Resources (NIEER) under the CAS combined two high-resolution digital elevation models in evaluating the glacier melt under three different cover materials.

Results revealed that up to 32 percent of mass loss was preserved in the protected areas compared with that of the unprotected areas. The nanofiber material showed higher albedo than two geotextiles used in the experiments.

The study explored a new method for glacier melt reduction, and provided scientific references in meeting challenges from global warming, according to researchers.

Glaciers are among the key geographic elements which are experiencing fast and significant changes in global warming.

The study results has been published online in the journal Remote Sensing.


World News   Science and research   China  
