Chinese researchers develop prediction model for esophageal cancer

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Chinese researchers have developed a clinical model to predict the risk of esophageal cancer, according to China Science Daily Wednesday.

With a relatively high incidence of esophageal cancer, China has organized early screening of the disease in high-risk areas, Xinhua reports.

Researchers from the Beijing Cancer Hospital conducted a multi-center study and collected results of endoscopic evaluation of more than 10,000 outpatients in both high-risk areas in northern China and low-risk areas in southern China.

They developed a prediction model for estimating the risk of high-grade esophageal lesions for application in clinical settings.

They validated the performance of this model in an external population. The prediction accuracy of the model reached 87.1 percent in China's high-risk areas and 84.3 percent for a mixed sample from different regions.

The model has the potential for application in clinical opportunistic screening to aid decision-making for both healthcare professionals and individuals.

The research was published in the journal Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.



