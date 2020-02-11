Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Chinese researchers develop prediction model for esophageal cancer

    11 February 2020, 22:24

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM Chinese researchers have developed a clinical model to predict the risk of esophageal cancer, according to China Science Daily Wednesday.

    With a relatively high incidence of esophageal cancer, China has organized early screening of the disease in high-risk areas, Xinhua reports.

    Researchers from the Beijing Cancer Hospital conducted a multi-center study and collected results of endoscopic evaluation of more than 10,000 outpatients in both high-risk areas in northern China and low-risk areas in southern China.

    They developed a prediction model for estimating the risk of high-grade esophageal lesions for application in clinical settings.

    They validated the performance of this model in an external population. The prediction accuracy of the model reached 87.1 percent in China's high-risk areas and 84.3 percent for a mixed sample from different regions.

    The model has the potential for application in clinical opportunistic screening to aid decision-making for both healthcare professionals and individuals.

    The research was published in the journal Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus World News Science and research
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Over 420 tick bite cases recorded in Zhambyl region
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    5 Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II