Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.83 eur/kzt 489.78

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 65.46
Weather:
Astana+13+15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Chinese researchers develop biodegradable, recyclable glass

    19 March 2023, 20:44

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - A group of Chinese material scientists created a biodegradable and recyclable form of glass with a minimal environmental footprint, which may contribute to the sustainable economy if commercialized in the future, Xinhua reports.

    Glass is essential to human life, but the widespread use of non-biodegradable glass that cannot be naturally eliminated causes long-term environmental hazards.

    The major challenge of manufacturing glass of biological origin is that its molecules are thermally unstable and tend to decompose easily at high temperatures.

    The researchers from the Institute of Process Engineering under the Chinese Academy of Sciences fabricated a family of eco-friendly glasses of biological origin, using biologically-derived amino acids or peptides through heating-quenching, a classic industrial procedure.

    The work is practicable since they chemically modified these amino acids and peptides at their ends so they form a super-cooled liquid before decomposition, according to the study published on Saturday in the journal Science Advances.

    This family of glasses exhibits good glass-forming abilities and optical characteristics, and these glasses are amenable to three-dimensional-printed additive manufacturing and mold casting.

    The concept of biomolecular glass, though still in the lab stage, may represent a green-life technology for a sustainable future, said the researchers.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Chinese scientists design implantable battery to help kill tumors
    China’s first cargo-focused airport launches first international route
    China launches new Yaogan-34 remote sensing satellite
    Earthquake recorded south of Almaty
    Popular
    1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
    2 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
    3 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
    4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina remains in WTA Singles Rankings top 10