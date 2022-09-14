Chinese President Xi Jinping wraps up state visit to Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived at the airport to see off Chinese Leader Xi Jinping, who completed his one-day State visit to the country, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Earlier it was reported that the Presidents of Kazakhstan and China held talks, following which the Joint Statement on the occasion of 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries was signed.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented the country’s highest order «Altyn Qyran» to Chinese Leader Xi Jinping.

Photo: t.me/bort_01