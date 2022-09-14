Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Chinese President Xi Jinping wraps up state visit to Kazakhstan

    14 September 2022, 19:56

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived at the airport to see off Chinese Leader Xi Jinping, who completed his one-day State visit to the country, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    Earlier it was reported that the Presidents of Kazakhstan and China held talks, following which the Joint Statement on the occasion of 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries was signed.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented the country’s highest order «Altyn Qyran» to Chinese Leader Xi Jinping.

    Photo: t.me/bort_01

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan and China President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh PM calls for observance of UNESCO recommendations to preserve Khoja Ahmed Yasawi Mausoleum
    Video of President Tokayev’s working visit to Zhetysu region released
    Kazakh-Turkmen relationship successfully developed in wide range of areas - Serdar Berdimuhamedow
    Tokayev calls Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedow’s visit to Kazakhstan historic
    Popular
    1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
    2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
    3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    4 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products
    5 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad