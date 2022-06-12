Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Chinese mRNA-based COVID vaccines effective in preclinical trials

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
12 June 2022, 13:37
Chinese mRNA-based COVID vaccines effective in preclinical trials

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Two mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine candidates produced by Chinese manufacturer CanSino Biologics have proven effective in preclinical trials, suggesting the potential for human tests, according to a new study published in the journal Emerging Microbes & Infections, Xinhua reports.

Results showed that the two vaccines, the mRNA-Beta and mRNA-Omicron, can induce high-titer neutralizing antibody levels against original and multiple SARS-CoV-2 variants, such as Beta, Delta and Omicron.

Two doses of mRNA-Beta could induce broad protection especially for Beta and original variants. Meanwhile, mRNA-Omicron was suggested as a booster injection in mice vaccinated with primary mRNA-Beta or Ad5-nCoV, the company's recombinant COVID-19 vaccine, to offer further protection against Omicron variant, according to the study.

The Chinese mRNA vaccines got clinical trial approval in April and they have entered phase-1 human trials, according to a company statement released this week.

Compared with traditional vaccine technologies, the mRNA technology has the advantage of a shorter development and production cycle.

The Chinese vaccine maker said an industrialization base of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine was under construction in Shanghai. It will enable the annual production capacity to reach 100 million doses by the end of 2022.


World News   China   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year