Chinese MFA discloses mortality rate of coronavirus

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Novel coronavirus mortality rate (2019-nCoV) in China comprises 2.1% of the total number of those infected. This was announced today by Official Spokesperson of the Chinese MFA Hua Chunying during an online conference, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The 2019-nCoV coronavirus mortality rate is now 2.1%, that is much lower against such diseases as H1N1 influenza strain (17.4%), Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (MERS 34.4%) and Ebola fever (40, 4%)«, the Chinese Diplomat said.

She added that since February 1, «the number of patients who got over the disease keeps exceeding the number of those killed by the coronavirus.»

The Foreign Ministry did not disclose the data of foreigners infected with the novel coronavirus infection in China. «We consider it inappropriate to disclose personal information, including their ethnicity,» said Hua Chunying

16 foreigners infected with the novel coronavirus have been identified in China as of February 2. Two of them have been discharged from the hospitals. 14 are under quarantine restriction and their condition is estimated as stable.

As per the latest data, more than 20,000 laboratory-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus were registered; 425 have died and 632 people were discharged from hospitals.