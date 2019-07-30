Go to the main site
    Chinese market fully open for Kazakhstani products - Zhang Xiao

    30 July 2019, 10:35

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of PRC to Kazakhstan Zhang Xiao shared his view on the prospects of import of Kazakhstani products to China, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «As for agriculture, administrative and customs barriers have been fully eliminated. Chinese market is now fully open for Kazakhstan-produced beef, poultry meat, honey, wheat etc.» said Zhang Xiao at a ceremonial reception held on the occasion of the 92th anniversary of founding of China’s People's Liberation Army.

    «China needs large volumes of import,» the Ambassador added.

    Kazakhstani and Chinese diplomats as well as the representatives of the two countries’ defense ministries were invited to the event organized by the Chinese Embassy in Kazakhstan.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan and China
