    • Chinese mainland reports 350 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

    9 August 2022 10:15

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 350 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 300 were in Hainan Province, the National Health Commission said Tuesday, Xinhua reports.

    Altogether 478 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified on the day, including 171 in Hainan and 146 in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, said the commission in its report.

    A total of 108 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Monday.

    The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 223,878 on the Chinese mainland as of Monday.

    Monday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226, according to the commission.


