    Chinese mainland reports 345 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 253 in Shanghai

    7 May 2022, 13:10

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 345 local confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 253 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report Saturday.

    Apart from Shanghai, nine other provincial-level regions on the mainland saw new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 45 in Beijing and 29 in Henan, Xinhua reports.

    Shanghai also reported 3,961 locally transmitted asymptomatic infections Friday, out of a total of 4,275 local asymptomatic carriers newly identified on the mainland.

    Following the recovery of 1,878 COVID-19 patients on Friday, there were 9,975 confirmed COVID-19 cases receiving treatment in hospitals across the Chinese mainland.

    Friday saw 13 deaths from COVID-19, all in Shanghai.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus World News China COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Healthcare
