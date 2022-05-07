Chinese mainland reports 345 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 253 in Shanghai

BEIJING. KAZINFORM The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 345 local confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 253 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report Saturday.

Apart from Shanghai, nine other provincial-level regions on the mainland saw new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 45 in Beijing and 29 in Henan, Xinhua reports.

Shanghai also reported 3,961 locally transmitted asymptomatic infections Friday, out of a total of 4,275 local asymptomatic carriers newly identified on the mainland.

Following the recovery of 1,878 COVID-19 patients on Friday, there were 9,975 confirmed COVID-19 cases receiving treatment in hospitals across the Chinese mainland.

Friday saw 13 deaths from COVID-19, all in Shanghai.