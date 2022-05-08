Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Chinese mainland reports 319 new local COVID-19 cases, 215 in Shanghai

    8 May 2022, 13:50

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 319 confirmed local COVID-19 cases, of which 215 were in Shanghai, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

    Apart from Shanghai, 11 other provincial-level regions on the mainland saw new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 44 in Beijing and 25 in Henan, Xinhua reports.

    Shanghai also reported 3,760 locally transmitted asymptomatic infections Saturday, out of a total of 4,065 such cases newly identified on the mainland.

    Following the recovery of 1,115 COVID-19 patients on Saturday, there were 9,181 confirmed COVID-19 cases receiving treatment in hospitals across the Chinese mainland.

    Saturday saw eight deaths from COVID-19, all in Shanghai.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus World News China COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events