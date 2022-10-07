Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Chinese mainland reports 216 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
7 October 2022, 12:57

BEIJING. KAZINFORM The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 216 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 42 in Sichuan and 41 in Guangdong, according to the National Health Commission's report Friday, Xinhua reports.

A total of 1,267 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 214 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Thursday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 243,954.

Thursday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.


