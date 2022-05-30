Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Chinese mainland reports 20 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 8 in Beijing

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
30 May 2022, 09:45
Chinese mainland reports 20 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 8 in Beijing

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - The Chinese mainland Sunday reported 20 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including eight in Beijing, and six each in Tianjin and Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report Monday, Xinhua reports.

A total of 102 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified in eight provincial-level regions, including 61 in Shanghai, 19 in Hebei, five each in Liaoning, Jilin and Xinjiang, and four in Beijing.

Following the recovery of 215 COVID-19 patients on Sunday, there were 2,748 confirmed COVID-19 cases undergoing treatment across the Chinese mainland.

Sunday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the mainland's total COVID-19 deaths at 5,226.


World News   China   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year