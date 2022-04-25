Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Chinese mainland reports 2,666 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
25 April 2022, 12:48
Chinese mainland reports 2,666 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - The Chinese mainland Sunday reported 2,666 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 2,472 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report Monday, Xinhua reports.

Apart from Shanghai, 17 other provincial-level regions on the mainland saw new local COVID-19 cases, including 79 in Jilin, 26 in Heilongjiang, and 14 in Beijing.

Shanghai also reported 16,983 locally transmitted asymptomatic infections of the novel coronavirus Sunday, out of a total of 17,528 local asymptomatic carriers newly identified on the mainland.

Following the recovery of 2,982 COVID-19 patients on Sunday, there were 29,178 confirmed COVID-19 cases undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country.

Sunday saw 51 deaths from COVID-19, all in Shanghai, bringing the mainland's total COVID-19 deaths to 4,776.


China   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year