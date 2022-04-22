Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Chinese mainland reports 2,119 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 1,931 in Shanghai

    22 April 2022, 13:09

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - The Chinese mainland Thursday reported 2,119 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 1,931 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report Friday, Xinhua reports.

    Apart from Shanghai, 17 other provincial-level regions on the mainland saw new local COVID-19 cases, including 63 in the northeastern province of Jilin, and one in Beijing.

    Shanghai also reported 15,698 locally transmitted asymptomatic infections of the novel coronavirus Thursday, out of a total of 16,383 local asymptomatic carriers newly identified on the mainland.

    Following the recovery of 2,730 COVID-19 patients on Thursday, there were 30,813 confirmed COVID-19 cases undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country.

    Thursday saw 11 deaths from COVID-19, all in Shanghai, bringing the mainland's total COVID-19 deaths to 4,674.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    China Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events