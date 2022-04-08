Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Chinese mainland reports 1,540 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

    8 April 2022, 08:14

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - The Chinese mainland reported 1,540 new locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the National Health Commission said Friday, Xinhua reports.

    Of the local confirmed cases reported Thursday, 824 were in Shanghai, 617 in Jilin, 20 in Fujian, and 13 in Jiangsu. The rest were reported in 16 provincial-level regions.

    Besides, a total of 36 new imported COVID-19 cases were reported across the mainland.

    Thursday also saw 22,648 new asymptomatic carriers on the Chinese mainland, including 22,561 local ones and 87 imported ones, said the commission.

    Among the asymptomatic carriers, 20,398 were reported in Shanghai and 1,649 in Jilin.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    China Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events