Chinese mainland reports 1,366 new local COVID-19 cases

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
4 April 2022, 11:25
BEIJING. KAZINFORM - The Chinese mainland reported 1,366 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 infections on Sunday, the National Health Commission said Monday, Xinhua reports.

Of the local confirmed cases reported Sunday, 836 were in Jilin, 425 in Shanghai, and 16 in Fujian.

Besides, a total of 39 new imported COVID-19 cases were reported across the mainland, compared with 51 in the previous day.

Following the recovery of 1,848 patients on Sunday, the number of COVID-19 patients currently undergoing treatment stood at 25,724, including 54 in critical conditions.

There have been no new COVID-19 deaths and the death toll has remained unchanged at 4,638.


