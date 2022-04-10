Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Chinese mainland reports 1,318 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

    10 April 2022, 12:39

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - The Chinese mainland reported 1,318 new locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday, down from 1,334 on Friday, the National Health Commission said Sunday, Xinhua reports.

    Of the local confirmed cases reported Saturday, 1,006 were in Shanghai, 242 in Jilin, 16 in Zhejiang, 10 in Guangdong, and three in Beijing. The rest were reported in 12 other provincial-level regions.

    Besides, 33 new imported COVID-19 cases were reported across the mainland.

    Saturday also saw 25,111 new asymptomatic carriers on the Chinese mainland, including 25,037 local ones and 74 imported ones, said the commission.

    Among the asymptomatic carriers, 23,937 were reported in Shanghai and 755 in Jilin.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    China Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events