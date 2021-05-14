Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Turkestan region

Chinese investors to launch 2 plants in Turkestan region

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
14 May 2021, 10:06
Chinese investors to launch 2 plants in Turkestan region

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM Chinese investors plan to build bus and electric storage battery plants in Turkestan region, Kazinform reports.

According to the regional authorities, Chinese visiting delegation and Turkestan region authorities met and signed a memo of cooperation. As stated there, many Chinese investors want to arrive and work in Turkestan region as it is rapidly developing. As of now Chinese investors plan to build bus and electric storage battery plants in the region.

Besides, the sides debated development of bilateral cooperation, business ties. Governor Umirzak Shukeyev told about the region’s economic potential and called to fulfill joint projects. A free economic zone will be built at the industrial area within a month. All conditions will be created for investors, such as land resources, electric energy, gas supplies and railway services. Besides, investors will accord tax exemption.

photo

The industrial area, founded as a free economic zone in a short period of time, will cover 350 ha. It will provide great opportunities for realization of investment projects. USD3.5 bln of investments were already attracted into the region. 97 projects worth USD 3.6 bln will be developed in the region within four years ahead. As a result 22,000 jobs will be created there.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


Investment projects    Economy   China   Turkestan region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region