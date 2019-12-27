Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Accidents

    Chinese Foreign Ministry extends condolences over plane crash in Kazakhstan

    27 December 2019, 16:25

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - At today’s press conference Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang expressed condolences over the Bek Air plane crash, Kazinform reports.

    «We deeply grieve for the victims and express our sincere condolences to the families of those who were killed and injured in the plane crash», the message reads.

    As Kazinform previously reported, the Bek Air plane en route Almaty-Nur-Sultan jetted off from Almaty at 7:05 a.m. 95 passengers and 5 crew members were reportedly onboard.

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared the 28th of December 2019 the day of national mourning.

    All Bek Air and Fokker-100 flights in Kazakhstan are suspended pending the investigation of the crash.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Almaty Incidents
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    2 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    3 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    4 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    5 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future